Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE ERJ opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

