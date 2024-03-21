Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $27.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PD opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

