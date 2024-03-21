Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.50.

PBH opened at C$89.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.34. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

