Premium Brands Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.19 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.