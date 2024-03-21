Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% CompoSecure 4.82% -10.41% 46.30%

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.65%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.32 -$52.76 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $390.63 million 1.29 $19.24 million $0.91 6.97

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

