Head to Head Comparison: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) versus u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares u-blox and Comtech Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 24.35 Comtech Telecommunications $549.99 million 0.18 -$26.90 million ($1.70) -2.04

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comtech Telecommunications. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comtech Telecommunications 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for u-blox and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 254.05%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than u-blox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -4.02% -0.25% -0.11%

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes. This segment also provides over-the-horizon microwave troposcatter equipment that can transmit digitized voice, video, and data over distances up to 200 miles using the troposphere and diffraction, including the Comtech; and solid-state, RF microwave high-power amplifiers and control components designed for radar, electronic warfare, data link, medical and aviation applications, as well as engages in the procurement and supply chain management of electrical, electronic, and electromechanical parts for satellite, launch vehicle, and manned space applications. Its Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment offers next generation 911 solutions, which includes emergency call routing, location validation, policy-based routing rules, logging, and security functionality; emergency services IP network transport infrastructure for emergency services communications and support; call handling applications for public safety answering points; wireless emergency alerts solutions for network operators; and software and equipment for location-based and text messaging services for various applications including for public safety, commercial, and government services. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

