Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Insider Activity

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE BMO opened at C$129.62 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$126.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2113174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.