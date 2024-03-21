Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $16.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YMAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.