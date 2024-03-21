Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

