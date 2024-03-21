Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,592.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

