ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.79%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

