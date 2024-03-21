Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $82.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

