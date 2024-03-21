BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

About BGSF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

