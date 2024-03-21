BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
BGSF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.
BGSF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
