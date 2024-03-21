Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

