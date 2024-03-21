Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

