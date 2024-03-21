Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.16. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $20,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

