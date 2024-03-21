Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of QTWO opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

