BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNGD opened at $3.60 on Thursday. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

