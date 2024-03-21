Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $13.45

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,045 shares of company stock worth $4,645,712 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $16.48 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

