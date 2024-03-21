Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $34.75

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

AGR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

