Comparing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torrid 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Fashion Group and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Torrid has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Torrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torrid $1.29 billion 0.29 $50.21 million $0.10 35.60

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

Torrid beats Global Fashion Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. The company also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. It operates through three e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. The company was formerly known as Global Fashion Holding S.A. and changed its name to Global Fashion Group S.A. in March 2015. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

