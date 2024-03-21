Contrasting PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 3 1 0 2.25 Porch Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.87%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.65%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -6.24% -7.19% -6.06% Porch Group -31.12% -1,182.09% -12.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 1.09 -$19.39 million ($0.15) -16.87 Porch Group $430.30 million 0.91 -$133.93 million ($1.41) -2.81

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Porch Group beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.