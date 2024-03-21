OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

