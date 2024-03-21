Financial Survey: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $46.76 million 0.33 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.26 Worldline $4.60 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldline beats 36Kr on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

