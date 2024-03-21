BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
BTSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
