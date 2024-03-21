Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.47. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.