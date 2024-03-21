Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
