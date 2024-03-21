Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.76.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

