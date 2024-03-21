HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

