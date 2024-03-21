Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.39. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,366 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 539,933 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

