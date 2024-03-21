OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.21. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $138,078. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OptiNose by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

