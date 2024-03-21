Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 101.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

