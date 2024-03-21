Bank of America Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.88.

AA stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,557,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

