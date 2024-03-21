Citigroup Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $58.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $51.47 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

