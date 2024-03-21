Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Head to Head Comparison

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -91.83% -83.54% Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.2% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Cybin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$5.47 million ($1.31) -0.99 Cybin $680,000.00 251.23 -$35.93 million ($0.21) -1.98

Bright Minds Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Minds Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bright Minds Biosciences and Cybin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cybin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cybin has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,703.75%. Given Cybin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Cybin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

