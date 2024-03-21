Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target at $52.25

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.41 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

