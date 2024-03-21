American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express stock opened at $227.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,272,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $987,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

