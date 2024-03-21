Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of HUT opened at $9.08 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

