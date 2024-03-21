Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

