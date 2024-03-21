HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

