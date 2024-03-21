Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
