Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.49 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 383,081 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,176,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.