BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LND opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.84. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

