FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 170.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 254,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.