DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Get DURECT alerts:

Institutional Trading of DURECT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.