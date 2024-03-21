Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $170.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.