Neo Performance Materials Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

