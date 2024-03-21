Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

ADIL stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

