Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %
ADIL stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adial Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.