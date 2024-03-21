DA Davidson Trims Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Target Price to $4.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Fathom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTHM

Fathom Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Fathom has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fathom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Fathom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fathom by 684.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.