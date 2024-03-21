Oppenheimer Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

EW stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

