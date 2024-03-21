Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

